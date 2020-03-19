Chelsea FC weigh up summer move for 29-year-old Serie A midfielder – report

Chelsea FC are considering a summer bid to sign Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic in the summer, according to a report in Italy

Transfer Agent
Thursday 19 March 2020, 06:00 UK
Chelsea FC are contemplating a summer swoop to sign Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Calciomercato is reporting that the Blues are interested in the Bosnia international as Frank Lampard looks to improve his midfield options in the summer transfer window.

The same article states Juventus are set to ask for €60m (£55m) for Pjanic if the Blues do decide to launch a move for the 29-year-old to bolster their options in the middle of the park.

According to the same story, the Serie A champions are hoping to re-sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United so the Italian giants are prepared to offload Pjanic to raise funds to bid for the World Cup Winner.

The report goes on to add that Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with a bid for the Bosnia international given Juve’s openness to offloading the Bosnian star.

Pjanic has scored three goals and has made two assists in the Italian top flight this term.

The playmaker has won three Serie A titles and the Coppa Italia twice since his move to Juventus from AS Roma in 2016.

Pjanic has netted 22 times in 167 games in all competitions over the past three and a half seasons in Turin.

