Chelsea FC prioritise signing France striker ahead of Timo Werner – report

Chelsea FC have switched their focus to Lyon striker Moussa Dembele from RB Leipzig's Timo Werner, according to a report

Wednesday 18 March 2020
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC have made signing Lyon striker Moussa Dembele a priority after conceding defeat in the race for RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, according to a report in England.

The Athletic, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Chelsea FC are looking to complete a swoop to sign the France international from the Ligue 1 side.

The same article states that Chelsea FC have switched their focus to Dembele after being convinced that Liverpool FC will win the race to sign Werner from RB Leipzig this summer.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC are hoping that the 23-year-old can replace Olivier Giroud in the Blues team as well as ease the workload on England striker Tammy Abraham.

The report goes on to add that Blues manager Frank Lampard is eager to improve his squad given their inconsistent performances in the top-four race this term.

Dembele has scored 16 times and has made two assists in 27 games in Ligue 1 this season to catch the eye of Chelsea FC.

The former Celtic and Fulham striker has been in prolific for Lyon since his move to the Ligue 1 side from the Scottish Premier League champions in 2018.

Chelsea FC have already reached a £37m agreement with Dutch side Ajax to sign Morocco international Hakim Ziyech in the summer.

