Chelsea FC lead Man United in race to sign 23-year-old striker – report

Chelsea FC have a key advantage over Man United in the race to sign Lyon striker Moussa Dembele this summer, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 31 March 2020, 06:30 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC have first refusal on Moussa Dembele in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail, as quoted by Metro, are reporting that Chelsea FC attempted to sign the France international in January but Lyon refused to sell their striker mid-way through the season.

The same article states that the Ligue 1 side are prepared to offload Dembele at the end of the campaign in order to raise transfer funds for a summer spree.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC have first refusal on Dembele despite Manchester United also showing an interest in the former Celtic forward.

The Daily Mail go on to report that Manchester United wanted to land Dembele to bolster their attack following the departure of Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan last summer.

The article states that Lyon are likely to ask for a transfer fee in the region of £60m for Dembele this summer.

Dembele has scored 16 times in 27 games in Ligue 1 this season to continue his prolific form in the French top flight.

The French forward moved to Lyon in a big-money deal from Celtic in the 2017 summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old has plenty of experience in British football, having previously played for Celtic and Fulham.

