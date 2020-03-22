Reporter reveals Chelsea FC’s preferred striker signing this summer

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC’s preferred target to improve their striker options is Lyon’s Moussa Dembele, according to Evening Standard reporter James Olley.

The Blues are thought to be in the market to sign a new centre-forward to ease the workload on England international Tammy Abraham next term.

The Chelsea FC striker excelled in the first half of the 2019-20 season but the 22-year-old has struggled to maintain momentum into the new calendar year.

Lampard has called upon Olivier Giroud and the 33-year-old has scored a couple of key goals but the Chelsea FC manager has made no secret of his desire to sign a new striker.

Chelsea FC failed to make any new signings in the January transfer window despite Fifa lifting the transfer ban which prevented Lampard from adding new faces to his squad last summer.

The Blues manager will be eager to make his first signing once the summer transfer window opens this year.

Evening Standard reporter Olley revealed that Chelsea FC have identified Dembele as their number one target to bolster their attack.

“The striker search will continue with Lyon’s Moussa Dembele their preferred target,” Olley told the Evening Standard during a Q&A. “Others on the shortlist include Red Bull Leipzig’s Timo Werner.

“I’m not entirely sure the Wilfried Zaha situation is dead either, although Crystal Palace will have to lower their £80m asking price.”

Olley went on to add that Chelsea FC are also interested in Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell as Lampard looks to address a problem position in his Blues side.

“The club are also keen on signing a left-back with Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell heading that particular list,” Olley added.

“As with all clubs, they will be governed by who becomes available and when – a situation complicated further by uncertainty over when the transfer window will actually take place.”

Chelsea FC appointed Lampard as Maurizio Sarri’s replacement last summer.

