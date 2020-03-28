Chelsea FC eye 18-year-old La Liga midfielder – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are preparing an €8m (£7.2m) bid to sign Espanyol starlet Nico Melamed, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Gianluca Di Marzio, as quoted by TEAMtalk, is reporting that Chelsea FC are looking to sign the Espanyol midfielder in a cut-price deal.

The same article states that the Blues are ready to meet Melamed’s contract release clause of €8m (£7.2m) after having tracked the youngster for a number of months.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC have expressed a strong interest in the Espanyol prospect following his excellent performances for the reserve team.

The report goes on to add that Melamed is also attracting interest from La Liga giants FC Barcelona and Real Madrid as well as Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Gianluca Di Marzio state that Chelsea FC are at the front of the queue to sign the Espanyol teenager as the west London side look to lay down the groundwork for a successful future under Frank Lampard.

Melamed has scored seven times in 27 games for Espanyol’s B team this term.

Chelsea FC have already agreed to a £33m deal to sign Morocco international Hakim Ziyech from Dutch side Ajax in the summer.

The Blues are in fourth place in the Premier League table.

