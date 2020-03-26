Chelsea FC consider bid for 27-year-old Ajax defender – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC have turned to Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico after giving up on their pursuit of Leicester City full-back Ben Chilwell, according to a report in Italy.

Italian website Calciomercato, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that the Blues have come to accept that they won’t be signing Chilwell from their Premier League rivals this summer.

The same article states that the west London outfit are turning their attentions to other potential recruits in what has emerged as a problem position for Frank Lampard.

According to the same story, Tagliafico is one of a number of players being considered as a potential recruit to bolster their options at left-back next term.

The report goes on to claim that Chelsea FC consider the Ajax full-back to be the most affordable of their backup options, which includes FC Porto defender Alex Telles.

Calciomercato suggest that the good relationship between Chelsea FC and Ajax could increase the chances of a deal coming to fruition in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea FC have already reached an agreement with the Dutch giants to sign their highly-rated Morocco international Hakim Ziyech in a £33m deal this summer.

The Blues are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table and three points ahead of Manchester United.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip