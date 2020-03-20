Chelsea FC contact FC Barcelona about Philippe Coutinho deal – report

Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez (Photo: Philippe Coutinho / Instagram)

Chelsea FC have contacted FC Barcelona about the possibility of signing Philippe Coutinho on loan next season, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Sport is reporting that the Blues have reached out to the La Liga side to find out about the conditions for a potential loan move for Coutinho next season.

The same article states that Coutinho is expected to leave FC Barcelona in the summer after the Brazilian playmaker spent the 2019-20 campaign on loan to Bayern Munich.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC are prepared to match the same terms that FC Barcelona agreed with Bayern Munich for Coutinho’s temporary move to the Allianz Arena.

Sport go on to add that Coutinho is happy at Bayern Munich but the Bundesliga champions aren’t planning to activate their €110m purchase option for the Brazilian.

Coutinho has scored eight times and has made six assists in 22 games in the German top flight this season during a respectable campaign in the Bundesliga.

The former Liverpool FC midfielder struggled to adapt to FC Barcelona following his £142m move to Camp Nou from Anfield in the 2018 January transfer window.

Coutinho’s best performances were during a five-year spell at Liverpool FC, scoring 54 times in 201 games in all competitions for the Merseyside outfit.

