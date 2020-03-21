Chelsea FC enter the race to sign 30-year-old Premier League striker – report

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Chelsea FC have entered the race to sign Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer, according to a report in England.

Website 90Min is reporting that the Blues are looking to capitalise on uncertainty surrounding Aubameyang’s long-term future at the north London side.

The same article states that the Arsenal captain will be a free agent at the end of the 2020-21 season to raise questions about how much longer he will stay at The Emirates.

According to the same story, the Gunners haven’t been able to agree to a contract extension with their top goal-scorer to fuel talk of a potential exit this summer.

90Min are reporting that Arsenal are prepared to sell the Gabon international this summer to generate a sizeable transfer fee for the 30-year-old.

The report claims that Chelsea FC are interested in the former Borussia Dortmund striker given that Frank Lampard is eager to bolster his attack to ease the pressure on Tammy Abraham.

FC Barcelona are keeping tabs on Aubameyang’s contract situation as the Spanish side look to bolster their attack but signing Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez remains their priority, the story adds.

Aubameyang has scored 17 times in 26 games in the Premier League this season but the Gunners are still languishing in ninth place despite his prolific form.

