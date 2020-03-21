Chelsea FC enter the race to sign 30-year-old Premier League striker – report

Chelsea FC have entered the race to sign Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to a report in England

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Saturday 21 March 2020, 06:30 UK
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Chelsea FC have entered the race to sign Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer, according to a report in England.

Website 90Min is reporting that the Blues are looking to capitalise on uncertainty surrounding Aubameyang’s long-term future at the north London side.

The same article states that the Arsenal captain will be a free agent at the end of the 2020-21 season to raise questions about how much longer he will stay at The Emirates.

According to the same story, the Gunners haven’t been able to agree to a contract extension with their top goal-scorer to fuel talk of a potential exit this summer.

90Min are reporting that Arsenal are prepared to sell the Gabon international this summer to generate a sizeable transfer fee for the 30-year-old.

The report claims that Chelsea FC are interested in the former Borussia Dortmund striker given that Frank Lampard is eager to bolster his attack to ease the pressure on Tammy Abraham.

FC Barcelona are keeping tabs on Aubameyang’s contract situation as the Spanish side look to bolster their attack but signing Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez remains their priority, the story adds.

Aubameyang has scored 17 times in 26 games in the Premier League this season but the Gunners are still languishing in ninth place despite his prolific form.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Reece James
‘He’s a top player’: Chelsea FC coach raves about 20-year-old starlet
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta told 30-year-old could be ‘good signing’ for Arsenal
Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes sends message to Man United team-mate on Instagram
Mikel Arteta
David Luiz: How I really felt about swapping Chelsea FC for Arsenal
Reece James
‘He’s a top player’: Chelsea FC coach raves about 20-year-old starlet
Kepa Arrizabalaga
Chelsea FC star ready to stay and fight for his future – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Roland Garros
A vital hint of unity emerges from troubled week for tennis community
John Barnes
John Barnes offers simple solution to Liverpool FC title situation
Russell Brand
Russell Brand wants Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp to run the country
ScoopDragon Football News Network