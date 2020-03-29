Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard urged to make multiple signings this summer

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC will need to make a number of signings this summer if they are to challenge for the title, according to former midfielder Jiri Jarosik.

Frank Lampard has made a positive start to life at Stamford Bridge after having been appointed as the club’s new manager last July following the exit of Maurizio Sarri.

The former England midfielder has been placing his faith in youth all season, with the likes of Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Reece James all impressing in the first team.

Chelsea FC have not made any new signings in the most recent two transfer windows, and they will be keen to add to their squad this summer ahead of the new campaign.

The west London side have already started their summer spending by agreeing a deal to sign Hakim Ziyech from Ajax earlier this year.

However, former Blues midfielder Jarosik feels that the west London side are in need of a number of key signings this summer to bolster their hopes of challenging for the title.

Speaking in an interview with Goal, Jarosik said: “Going from Derby to Chelsea is a different pressure.

“Chelsea is a phenomenon now and one of the biggest clubs in the world so this job won’t be easy.

“From the start he was in a difficult situation without being able to bring in players. They have gone with a young team.

“If they want to compete for the title, I think they need some players with more experience because the Premier League is very difficult.

“They have become inconsistent which is something that comes with youth and the quality of the league. A lot of guys have come [back] from smaller clubs on loan to Chelsea.

“I think Chelsea will scout well ahead of the transfer window having not signed anyone yet.

“I think they need more than one player in Hakim Ziyech because they need a bench that can help them compete for a title too. They need to be stronger to win the biggest games.”

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they chase Champions League qualification in Lampard’s first campaign in charge.

