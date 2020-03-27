Tammy Abraham warns Man United star to ‘stay away’ from Jadon Sancho

Tammy Abraham (Photo: Nike)

Tammy Abraham has jokingly told Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford to stay away from reported Chelsea FC target Jadon Sancho.

The Borussia Dortmund forward is an in-demand player ahead of the summer transfer window following his impressive performances in the Bundesliga this season.

Sancho has scored 14 times and has made 15 assists in the German top flight to attract interest from a host of top Premier League and European clubs ahead of the summer.

The 20-year-old is thought to be a target for Chelsea FC and Manchester United as Frank Lampard and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer look to bolster their respective squads.

Sancho celebrated his 20th birthday on Wednesday, prompting Manchester United forward Rashford to dedicate a post to the Borussia Dortmund and England winger.

Rashford posted the below photo and wrote the following caption on the photo-sharing app:

“Happy birthday bro!! @sanchooo10 Enjoy your day, indoors! ♥️”

However, eagled-eyed Abraham spotted Rashford’s post dedicated to Sancho and was quick to defend Chelsea FC’s reported transfer interest with a message for the Manchester United star.

Abraham posted the following comment underneath Rashford’s post: “Stay away from my Jadon”

Sancho is thought to be a boyhood Chelsea FC fan despite moving to Manchester City in 2015.

The England star quit Manchester City in an £8m move to Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip