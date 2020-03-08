Chelsea FC to rival Liverpool FC for 23-year-old Turkish goalkeeper – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are hoping to beat Liverpool FC to the signing of Turkish goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir, according to a report in Turkey.

Turkish website Fotospor, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that the Blues are interested in the Trabzonspor goalkeeper to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga at the end of the season.

The same article states that Chelsea FC face competition from Premier League leaders Liverpool FC for the 23-year-old Turkish shot-stopper in the summer transfer window.

According to the same story, the Blues could have a slight edge on Liverpool FC given that their former player and coach Eddie Newton is Trabzonspor’s assistant manager.

The Turkish media outlet reveal that Newton has been providing Chelsea FC insight into the highly-rated goalkeeper ahead of a potential summer bid Cakir.

Chelsea FC are thought to be in the market to sign a new goalkeeper in the summer following Kepa’s erratic form in the Blues goal under Frank Lampard this term.

The Spanish shot-stopper moved to Chelsea FC in a world-record deal for a goalkeeper from La Liga side Athletic Bilbao in the 2018 summer transfer window.

Chelsea FC are in fourth place in the Premier League table ahead of their clash against Everton at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

