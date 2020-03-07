Michael Owen predicts Chelsea FC v Everton

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Everton to hold Chelsea FC to a draw in their Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues head into the game on the back of their impressive 2-0 victory over Liverpool FC in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday night.

Chelsea FC have struggled to find any sort of consistent form in the Premier League in recent weeks, with the west London side having only won one of their last five outings in the top flight.

Despite their stuttering form, the Blues remain in fourth place in the Premier League table and on course to secure Champions League qualification under Frank Lampard.

Everton, meanwhile, are eight points behind the west London side in the table, and they played out a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Goodison Park last weekend.

Former Manchester United and Liverpool FC striker Owen is fully expecting Everton and Chelsea FC to share the spoils at Stamford Bridge this weekend.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Both Chelsea and Everton come into this clash off the back of draws in last weekend’s Premier League matches.

“The last time these two sides met, Everton hitman Calvert-Lewin scored a brace, adding to his tally of 13 this season.

“While Chelsea are suffering from a spate of injuries, they are holding on to fourth place and although I can’t see a clear winner here, I am anticipating an entertaining draw.”

Chelsea FC will take on Aston Villa in their next Premier League game next weekend before the return leg of their Champions League clash against Bayern Munich in Germany.

