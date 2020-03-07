Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Everton

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Charlie Nicholas is tipping Chelsea FC to continue their inconsistent form with a 1-1 draw with Everton at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues were 2-1 winners against Tottenham Hotspur in the London derby at Stamford Bridge at the end of February before a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium last weekend.

Marcos Alonso scored twice to rescue a point for the west London outfit on the south coast to maintain their slender advantage over rivals Manchester United.

Chelsea FC were 2-0 winners against Premier League leaders Liverpool FC in the FA Cup fifth round at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night courtesy of goals from Willian and Ross Barkley.

The Blues will take on an Everton side that have only managed to win two of their last six games in the Premier League ahead of their trip to the English capital.

Sky Sports pundit Nicholas is backing Chelsea FC to play out a 1-1 draw with Everton at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

“I’ve done a lot of Everton under Carlo Ancelotti and he’s done a very good job, but there are times when his side haven’t actually played very well,” Nicholas told Sky Sports.

“I recall a game I covered at West Ham and in the late win over Watford where I felt they were slightly fortunate. They didn’t deserve it, but he’s got Dominic Calvert-Lewin scoring goals.

“Everton are unpredictable as they’ve still got problems at the back, but Chelsea at home are so inconsistent. They sometimes seem to run out of legs.

“The sufferance that youngsters always bring is that after the great adrenaline in the early part of the season, they then feel the stress and the strain when results don’t go so well.

“Olivier Giroud has come into the team and been excellent, but they’re still too risky at the back. I wouldn’t be at all surprised if Everton went and got something out of this game.”

Chelsea FC are in fourth position in the Premier League table and three points above Manchester United in the race to finish in the top four.

The Blues will make the trip to Aston Villa in their next away fixture in the Premier League on Saturday.

