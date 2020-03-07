Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Everton

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Chelsea FC will ease to a comfortable 2-0 win against Everton at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues will be looking to cap a positive week against Merseyside opposition when Chelsea FC host Everton in west London.

Chelsea FC were 2-0 winners against Premier League leaders Liverpool FC in the FA Cup fifth round at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Goals from Willian and Ross Barkley secured a comfortable home win for Frank Lampard’s side to set up a quarter-final tie against Leicester City.

Chelsea FC will start the weekend in fourth place and three points above Manchester United in the race to secure the final Champions League qualification spot.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to make it successive victories thanks to a comfortable win against Everton at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

“I am sure Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti will get a great reception at Stamford Bridge, on his return to the club where he won the Premier League and FA Cup Double in 2010,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“I thought Ancelotti’s side were very unlucky not to beat Manchester United last weekend – I know Gylfi Sigurdsson was lying close to United keeper David de Gea but he was not obstructing his view – so I can see why the Toffees boss was unhappy with that decision.

“But I am going with Chelsea here. Most of their problems at home this season have come against lesser teams and I think they will be fully focused this time.”

Chelsea FC will make the trip to Aston Villa in the Premier League next Saturday.

The Blues will return to Champions League action on Wednesday 18 March when Chelsea FC look to overturn a 3-0 deficit against Bayern Munich in the second leg of their last-16 tie at the Allianz Arena.

Chelsea FC are looking to finish in the Premier League’s top four in successive seasons under different managers.

