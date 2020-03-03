Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Liverpool FC

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC to play out a "tight, cagey affair" at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 3 March 2020, 06:00 UK
Michael Owen
Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen believes that Liverpool FC will have a slight edge in their FA Cup clash against Chelsea FC in the fifth round at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

The Reds will be looking to return to winning ways following their first Premier League defeat of the season at Vicarage Road on Saturday evening, which ended their 44-game unbeaten run.

Liverpool FC lost 3-0 to Watford following Ismaila Sarr’s double and Troy Deeney’s goal to end their hopes of matching Arsenal’s famous unbeaten season in 2003-04.

Chelsea FC rescued a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in Saturday’s early kick-off thanks to Marcos Alonso’s 86th-minute equaliser.

The Blues have struggled to put together a consistent run of form after their impressive 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur was followed by a heavy 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing the two teams to play out a close encounter in west London on Tuesday night, hinting that the Reds could edge the fifth-round clash.

“For me, this is the tie of the round,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Frank Lampard’s four winner’s medals is a reflection of his love affair with the competition and Liverpool are the best team on the planet this season.

“Since there are no replays at this stage of the competition, I see this being a tight, cagey affair.

“However, much will depend on the side Jurgen Klopp decides to put out, although as both Shrewsbury and Everton can attest to, even a more youthful Reds side will take some stopping.”

Liverpool FC were 2-1 winners against Chelsea FC in their Premier League meeting at Stamford Bridge back in September.

The Reds will host Bournemouth in their next Premier League game on Saturday afternoon, while Chelsea FC will take on Everton at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Tammy Abraham
Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard issues update on Tammy Abraham injury
Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)
Alan Shearer explains what needs to change at Chelsea FC
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp gives Liverpool FC injury update on Joe Gomez ahead of Chelsea FC clash
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United prepared to offer 24-year-old £150,00-a-week deal – report
Anthony Martial (Photo: The Sport Review)
Odion Ighalo admits Man United team-mate is ‘on fire’
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Portsmouth v Arsenal
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Novak Djokovic
Dubai 2020: Djokovic beats Tsitsipas to win fifth in Dubai, and 21st straight match
Owen Hargreaves
Jurgen Klopp told Liverpool FC should sign 27-year-old Watford star
Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)
Alan Shearer explains what needs to change at Chelsea FC
ScoopDragon Football News Network