Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Liverpool FC

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen believes that Liverpool FC will have a slight edge in their FA Cup clash against Chelsea FC in the fifth round at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

The Reds will be looking to return to winning ways following their first Premier League defeat of the season at Vicarage Road on Saturday evening, which ended their 44-game unbeaten run.

Liverpool FC lost 3-0 to Watford following Ismaila Sarr’s double and Troy Deeney’s goal to end their hopes of matching Arsenal’s famous unbeaten season in 2003-04.

Chelsea FC rescued a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in Saturday’s early kick-off thanks to Marcos Alonso’s 86th-minute equaliser.

The Blues have struggled to put together a consistent run of form after their impressive 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur was followed by a heavy 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing the two teams to play out a close encounter in west London on Tuesday night, hinting that the Reds could edge the fifth-round clash.

“For me, this is the tie of the round,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Frank Lampard’s four winner’s medals is a reflection of his love affair with the competition and Liverpool are the best team on the planet this season.

“Since there are no replays at this stage of the competition, I see this being a tight, cagey affair.

“However, much will depend on the side Jurgen Klopp decides to put out, although as both Shrewsbury and Everton can attest to, even a more youthful Reds side will take some stopping.”

Liverpool FC were 2-1 winners against Chelsea FC in their Premier League meeting at Stamford Bridge back in September.

The Reds will host Bournemouth in their next Premier League game on Saturday afternoon, while Chelsea FC will take on Everton at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

