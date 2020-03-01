Chelsea FC ‘seriously interested’ in 21-year-old French playmaker – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are “seriously interested” in a deal to sign Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar this summer, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Tuttomercato, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the Blues are monitoring the 21-year-old’s progress at the French side.

The same article states that Chelsea FC hold the Lyon midfielder in high regard ahead of a potential summer swoop for Aouar.

According to the same story, the London side could face competition from Liverpool FC, Manchester City and Arsenal in the summer.

The report goes on to suggest that Lyon could demand a deal in the region of €50m (£43m) if Chelsea FC want to sign Aouar this summer,

The French talent created Lucas Tousart’s 31st-minute winner in their 1-0 victory over Serie A giants Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on Wednesday night.

Aouar has scored nine goals and has made seven assists in 34 games in all competitions so far this season.

Chelsea FC have already started their rebuilding process after the west London side confirmed the signing of Morocco international Hakim Ziyech in a £33m deal from Dutch side Ajax earlier this month.

The Blues lost 3-0 to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash at Stamford Bridge last week.

Chelsea FC will host Liverpool FC in their FA Cup fifth-round tie on Tuesday night.

