Coronavirus: Arsenal cancel first team training plans

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal have cancelled their plans to ask players to return to training at London Colney amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The Gunners had planned to call members of the first team back to their training base on Tuesday after their period of self-isolation following Mikel Arteta’s positive test for Covid-19.

However, the north London club have now backtracked on their plans and said in a statement that it would be “inappropriate” and “irresponsible” to ask players to return to training due to the current situation.

A statement from Arsenal read: “Our men’s first-team players were scheduled to return to training on Tuesday after completing 14 days isolation following Mikel Arteta’s positive diagnosis for the virus.

“As a result of the current situation we are clear it would be inappropriate and irresponsible to ask players to come back at this time. Therefore our men’s first team, women and academy players are all remaining at home.

“Stay at home and save lives.”

Arsenal told all of their first team players to self-isolate at home after manager Arteta tested positive for Covid-19.

Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table and eight points adrift of the top four with a game in hand.

The Premier League season has been put on hold until the first weekend of May, when the Gunners are due to host leaders Liverpool FC at The Emirates.

However, it remains to be seen whether the top-flight will return at that point, with most of the world on lockdown amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

