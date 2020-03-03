Michael Owen states his prediction for Derby County v Man United

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to win 2-0 at Derby County in the FA Cup on Thursday night

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 3 March 2020, 07:00 UK
Michael Owen
England legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to beat Derby County in their FA Cup fifth-round clash at Pride Park on Thursday night.

The Red Devils have turned a corner since the arrival of Bruno Fernandes in a £47m deal from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last nine games in all competitions, including a 6-0 victory over Tranmere Rovers in the previous round.

The 20-time English champions came from behind to rescue a 1-1 draw with Everton at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester United will face their all-time record goal-scorer Wayne Rooney after his arrival from Major League Soccer outfit DC United.

The former England captain has scored three goals and has made two assists in 11 games in the Championship.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Manchester United to ease to a 2-0 victory over Derby in the FA Cup fifth-round clash at Pride Park on Thursday night.

“Since his arrival from DC United, Wayne Rooney has been a key influence on and off the field at Derby County with some fans at Old Trafford wishing that he had come back to Manchester instead,” Owen told BetVictor.

“The United legend will be keen to torment his old side as they visit Pride Park on Thursday evening.

“However, since the arrival of Bruno Fernandes, the Red Devils have looked much more convincing in possession and I see them making it an unhappy reunion for Wayne Rooney.”

Manchester United are three points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race to secure a Champions League spot for next term.

The Red Devils will host Manchester City in the derby at Old Trafford on Sunday evening.

Manchester United signed Fernandes and Odion Ighalo in the January transfer window to bolster their squad.

