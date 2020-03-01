Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Everton v Man United

Arsenal legend Charlie Nicholas (Photo: Sky Sports)

Charlie Nicholas is backing Everton and Manchester United to share the spoils in their Premier League meeting at Goodison Park on Sunday.

The Red Devils will make the short trip to Merseyside in a rich vein of form following a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Manchester United have won their last two Premier League games thanks to a 2-0 win at Chelsea FC before a 3-0 rout of Watford at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have managed to put themselves in a promising position to overhaul Chelsea FC in the race for a top-four finish.

Everton saw their impressive unbeaten run come to an end at The Emirates last weekend following a 3-2 defeat by Arsenal.

However, the Toffees have a good record against Manchester United at Goodison Park in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, winning four of seven games.

Former Arsenal midfielder Nicholas is backing Everton and Manchester United to settle for a point at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon.

“This is a great game,” Nicholas told Sky Sports.

“Everyone can see that Carlo Ancelotti has got Everton going. They are doing well through the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison. But they do make basic errors and can be vulnerable at the back, which is a worry.

“Manchester United are building momentum, but if a team were to take them on, which Everton will, they will become disrupted. Anthony Martial may not be fit, but Odion Ighalo needs game time. His goal on Thursday will have helped but he does look rusty. The pace up front then becomes a headache.

“Everton have definitely picked up, so I expect goals. The defence has improved at United and I see a lot of confidence there at the moment. I see a fairly physical game, as the crowd will want it that way, and I cannot separate them.”

Manchester United are bidding to win three successive Premier League games without conceding for the first time since January 2018.

The Red Devils haven’t secured back-to-back away victories in the English top flight in 13 months.

Manchester United will take on Derby County in the FA Cup fifth round on Thursday night when they’re reunited with their all-time record goal-scorer Wayne Rooney.

