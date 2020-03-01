Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Everton v Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Everton to end Manchester United’s winning run at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils have been in decent form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over the past couple of weeks to suggest that the 20-time English champions might be turning a corner.

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions, winning five of those fixtures.

Solskjaer’s side have picked up seven points from their last three Premier League fixtures, securing a 2-0 win at Chelsea FC before a 3-0 victory over Watford.

Manchester United were 5-0 winners against Club Brugge in the Europa League to set up a last-16 meeting with Austrian side Linzer ASK.

Everton lost 3-2 to Arsenal last weekend to end their unbeaten run in the Premier League under Carlo Ancelotti.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson believes Everton will make a return to winning ways against Manchester United at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon.

“Manchester United’s form has picked up, in terms of goals and clean sheets in recent weeks, and January signing Bruno Fernandes has already made a difference,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“He has brought the creativity that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were sadly lacking, and got the fans smiling again.

“I just fancy Everton in this one, though. They always have a real go at United in this fixture and I think Goodison Park will be rocking.

“It is their biggest home game since Carlo Ancelotti took charge and is a chance for them to show where they are at under him. They will be ready for United, you can be sure of that.”

Everton have emerged victorious in four of their last seven Premier League fixtures against Manchester United.

The Toffees were resounding 4-0 winners in this fixture last season to underline their good performances against Manchester United on Merseyside in recent seasons.

Manchester United are looking to secure successive away victories in the Premier League for the first time in 13 months.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip