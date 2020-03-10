Gary Neville gives verdict on Man United’s new-look midfield

Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville has endorsed Manchester United’s new-look midfield following their 2-0 win over Manchester City in Sunday’s derby.

The Red Devils eased to a 2-0 victory over Pep Guardiola’s side at Old Trafford to bolster their hopes of securing a place in next season’s Champions League.

Bruno Fernandes’ quick-thinking led to Anthony Martial’s opening goal before Scotland international Scott McTominay sealed three points deep into second-half stoppage time.

Solskjaer’s midfield was widely hailed after the derby triumph after Fernandes, Fred, McTominay and Nemanja Matic all impressed in the middle of the park.

Fernandes has added creativity to the Manchester United midfield that was missing in the absence of club-record signing Paul Pogba.

Sky Sports pundit Neville admitted that the current Manchester United midfield doesn’t possess the quality of some of their successors but underlined their commitment and desire.

“I was thinking about United’s midfield and I think universally United fans would say that it has been pathetic for 18 months,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“But you look at McTominay, you look at Fred, you look at Nemanja Matic who looks a different player, and you look at Bruno, and all of a sudden United have a midfield when it had been non-existent.

“Are they the best group of Manchester United players that have been here even in the last eight years? No, not for a talent. But they are a far easier group to like because they want to be here.”

Neville added: “I think Fernandes coming into the team makes them a lot stronger in that department. And if you have got games against Brighton and Bournemouth then you can bring in players like Juan Mata in again.

“Where Mata struggles is on the counter-attack. When they are dominating possession then you can afford to play Mata and Fernandes and then you have got people who can create.”

Manchester United signed Fernandes in a £47m deal from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

Fernandes has scored two goals and has made three assists in his Premier League career so far.

Manchester United will make the trip to Austria to take on LASK in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 clash on Thursday night.

The Red Devils will then make the trip to Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League fixture on Sunday.

