Ian Wright sends message to Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal legend Ian Wright (Photo: BT Sport)

Ian Wright has taken to social media to encourage Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to commit his long-term future to Arsenal.

The Gabon international has been in great form for Arsenal so far this season and he is the club’s leading goal-scorer, having netted 17 goals in the Premier League this term.

Aubameyang has also scored three times in the Europa League for Arsenal but could not prevent them from being knocked out by Olympiakos last week in the last 16.

The 30-year-old is a key player for the Gunners and he has started 25 games in the Premier League for the north London side so far this term.

Aubameyang’s current contract at The Emirates is due to expire at the end of next season, and the Gunners are thought to be working on convincing him to pen a new deal.

Now, Arsenal legend Wright has waded into the debate on Aubameyang’s future by posting a comment on one of the forward’s recent posts on Instagram.

Commenting on Aubameyang’s latest Instagram post, Wright wrote: “We love you!!! This club loves you. Our fans love you. Forget about last night.

“If you weren’t here with all due respect to the rest of our team we’d be in deep trouble.

“For you to score the amount of goals you are scoring whilst doing all that defending is just incredible!!! (Please stay and sign the ting).”

Aubameyang will be expecting to feature for Arsenal when the Gunners take on Portsmouth in the FA Cup fifth round on Monday night away from home.

