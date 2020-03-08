Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool FC star ruled out of Atletico Madrid clash

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Alisson Becker has been ruled out of Liverpool FC’s Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid due to a muscle injury.

The goalkeeper sat out the Premier League game against Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon and Klopp has now revealed that the goalkeeper will also not be available for the return leg of Liverpool FC’s Champions League last-16 clash against Atletico at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Klopp was quizzed about Alisson’s injury setback during his pre-match news conference at Melwood on Friday, and the Reds boss delivered the latest update on the Brazilian’s fitness levels.

Speaking on Friday, Klopp said of Alisson: “He had a little incident in training before the Chelsea game.

“We all thought it was nothing and it was clear he would not play anyway, the plan was he was on the bench.

“There, we thought, ‘Come on, we don’t have to take any risks’ so left him out of the squad. [There was a] scan the next day and they found something. So now he is out. We will see – next week [out], for sure, and then we will see.”

On the specific nature of the injury, Klopp added: “Muscle, slight, in the hip region. A small muscle. You [the reporters] could all do your work still but a professional goalkeeper is slightly different. That’s the situation.”

Asked if Alisson would be ready to face Atletico Madrid, Klopp replied: “No, next week not [available].

“I don’t want to say no [for the Merseyside derby] but I don’t know if he will be available. He is not available for the next week, not for tomorrow and not the next week.

“Then we have to judge the situation new. I would say after the international break he is back 100 per cent, whatever we can get before that we will see.”

Liverpool FC head into their Champions League showdown looking to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit and book their spot in the quarter-finals of Europe’s elite club competition.

The Reds will then switch their focus back towards Premier League affairs and their Merseyside derby clash against Everton at Goodison Park on Monday 16 March.

Liverpool FC, who are currently flying high at the top of the table, are looking to win the Premier League title for the first time this season.

