Juventus to rival Arsenal in race to sign Willian – report

Juventus will compete with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur to sign Brazil international Willian, according to a report

Saturday 14 March 2020, 06:00 UK
Maurizio Sarri
Maurizio Sarri (Photo: The Sport Review)

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur will face competition from Juventus for the signing of Willian in the summer transfer window, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Tuttosport, as quoted by Sport Witness, is reporting that Juventus have entered the race to sign the Chelsea FC winger at the end of the season.

The same article states that Juventus are interested in the Brazil international given that Willian will be available on a free transfer when his contract expires this summer.

According to the same story, Willian’s relationship with Juve boss Maurizio Sarri could prevent any potential move to Turin given the Brazilian was largely frozen out under the Italian during his Chelsea FC reign.

The report goes on to suggest that this difficult relationship should give Arsenal and Tottenham a slight advantage of the Serie A champions in the race to land the 32-year-old.

Although Willian is in the twilight of his career, the Brazilian forward has still played a crucial role in their Premier League campaign under Frank Lampard.

The South American forward has scored five times in 28 games in the English top flight this season, while Willian has contributed one goal in eight Champions League fixtures.

Willian has won the Premier League twice during his seven-year stint at Stamford Bridge.

