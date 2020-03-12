Michael Owen states his prediction for LASK v Man United

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is tipping Manchester United to ease to a comfortable win against LASK in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 clash on Thursday night.

The Red Devils progressed to the round of 16 thanks to a resounding aggregate win against Belgian side Club Brugge in the last 32.

Manchester United put five goals past former Liverpool FC goalkeeper Simon Mignolet in the second leg at Old Trafford to ensure a 6-1 aggregate win.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side haven’t lost a game since a 2-0 defeat by Burnley at Old Trafford in January.

In fact, Manchester United are unbeaten since the arrival of Bruno Fernandes in a £47m deal from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

Former Manchester United striker Owen is backing the Red Devils to “overwhelm” LASK in Austria on Thursday night, in a game that will be played behind closed doors amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“United won this competition back in 2017 of course and have looked very convincing so far this year,” Owen told BetVictor.

“On top of that they are coming off the back of a derby win over Manchester City at the weekend so confidence will be high.

“LASK do carry strong domestic form into the tie but I see them being overwhelmed by their opponents on the night.”

Manchester United won the Europa League for the first time in 2017 thanks to a 2-0 win over Dutch side Ajax in the final under Solskjaer’s predecessor Jose Mourinho.

The Red Devils were 2-0 winners against bitter rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford last weekend to bolster their top-four hopes.

Manchester United will make the trip to out-of-form Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday.

Solskjaer’s side are three points adrift of Chelsea FC in fourth spot.

