Sky Sports pundit predicts LASK v Man United

Arsenal legend Charlie Nicholas (Photo: Sky Sports)

Charlie Nicholas is backing Manchester United to play out a 1-1 draw with LASK in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday night.

The Red Devils head into the game in Austria in good form after having beaten Manchester City in the Premier League at the weekend to bolster their hopes of finishing in the top four.

Manchester United sealed an impressive 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola’s side at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon thanks to goals from Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay.

The Red Devils have been in good form in recent weeks and they have won three of their last four outings in the Premier League to boost their hopes of Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

Should Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men miss out on a top-four finish, they could still qualify for the Champions League by winning the Europa League this term.

Former Arsenal star Nicholas is backing Manchester United to claim a draw in the first leg of their last-16 tie ahead of the return leg at Old Trafford.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Nicholas said: “LASK have a good reputation, which is only building. They are a fairly decent side.

“Again on Saturday, we were talking about Manchester United and whether they had turned a corner. They were vulnerable but Manchester City were so bad, even having so much possession.

“They are still a side better suited to being a counter-attacking team. United have competition for places, their defence has improved and there is more momentum building. they have had a kind draw, but it will not be a walk in the park. It will be a score draw.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Sunday when they take on Tottenham Hotspur in north London.

