Gary Lineker reacts to Liverpool FC’s 2-1 win over Bournemouth

England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker has taken to social media to declare Liverpool FC’s “crisis” as over thanks to their 2-1 win over Bournemouth at home in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Liverpool FC headed into the game looking to get back to winning ways after their 2-0 loss to Chelsea FC in the FA Cup fifth round last week followed their defeat by Watford in the Premier League last weekend.

The Reds fell behind to Bournemouth at Anfield when Callum Wilson fired home from close range in the ninth minute despite there appearing to be a foul on Joe Gomez in the build-up.

However, Liverpool FC turned it around in eight quick minutes before half-time, with Mohamed Salah equalising in the 25th minute before Sadio Mane made it 2-1 in the 33rd minute.

James Milner produced a brilliant goal-line clearance in the second half to deny Bournemouth an equaliser as Liverpool FC held on for the three points and took another step towards the Premier League title.

Reacting as Liverpool FC scored two quick-fire goals to turn the game around, Lineker wrote on Twitter: “Liverpool lead. Crisis over!”

Meanwhile, former Liverpool FC star John Aldridge added after the final whistle: “Not convincing by any means! But hay ho 3 to go 😃👍ynwa.”

The Reds are 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table ahead of Manchester City’s trip to Manchester United on Sunday.

Liverpool FC will return to action on Wednesday night when they take on Atletico Madrid in the return leg of their Champions League last-16 clash.