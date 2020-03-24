Liverpool FC, Arsenal eye 20-year-old Bundesliga defender – report

Arsenal and Liverpool FC are keeping tabs on Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 24 March 2020, 05:30 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC and Arsenal are keeping tabs on Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports is reporting that the Premier League leaders are among the clubs monitoring the France Under-21 international ahead of a potential swoop in the summer.

The same article states that Liverpool FC are looking to sign a centre-half given Dejan Lovren’s future at the Anfield outfit is looking far from certain.

According to the same story, Arsenal are also monitoring Ndicka’s situation as Mikel Arteta looks to improve his Gunners squad in his first summer transfer window.

The report suggests that the Gunners are looking to make improvements in defence given Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares are currently on loan deals at The Emirates.

Sky Sports add that La Liga Valencia and Sevilla as well as AC Milan and Inter Milan are also monitoring the Eintracht Frankfurt left-sided centre-half.

The 20-year-old has made 14 starts and one substitute appearance in the Bundesliga this season to get more first-team experience under his belt.

Ndicka can also be used as a makeshift left-back, highlighting the French defender’s versatility across the backline.

Liverpool FC haven’t signed a centre-half since they brought in Virgil van Dijk in a £75m deal from Southampton.

