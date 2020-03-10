James Milner predicts Liverpool FC v Atletico Madrid

James Milner (Photo: LFC TV / Screen grab)

James Milner is hoping for another “special night” when Liverpool FC host Atletico Madrid in the Champions League at Anfield on Wednesday.

The Reds will be looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash in the Spanish capital last month.

Atletico midfielder Saul Niguez scored the decisive goal in the fourth minute to dent Liverpool FC’s hopes of reaching the Champions League final for the third successive season.

Liverpool FC managed to bounce back from three losses in four games with a much-needed 2-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane scored first-half goals to cancel out Bournemouth’s opener and move Liverpool FC 25 points clear at the top of the table.

Liverpool FC vice-captain Milner is hoping the Reds can progress thanks to another memorable Champions League night at Anfield on Wednesday.

“I think obviously coming into that game off the back of a good result is pleasing, it gives us a good feeling,” Milner told Liverpool FC’s website.

“The crowd will be right with us, they were with us again today, and it’ll be a special night – it always is, so it’s down to us to turn around a tough result.

“We know how good they are, we know how well organised they are but hopefully we can push them all the way and overturn that and have another special night at Anfield.”

Liverpool FC overturned a 3-0 first-leg deficit against FC Barcelona last term thanks to a 4-0 victory over the La Liga side at Anfield in the semi-finals.

The Reds drew 1-1 with Atletico in the Champions League group-stage at Anfield back in 2008.

Liverpool FC lost to Atletico in the Europa League semi-finals in 2010 after Diego Forlan scored twice in the second leg at Anfield.

