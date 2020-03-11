Rio Ferdinand states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Atletico Madrid

Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand is backing Liverpool FC to beat Atletico Madrid and reach the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday night.

The Reds are trailing their Spanish opponents 1-0 from the first leg of their last-16 clash after Saul Niguez netted a fourth-minute winner at the Wanda Metropolitana Stadium.

Liverpool FC have lost three of their last five games in all competitions, although the Premier League leaders returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

Atletico, on the other hand, have drawn their last two games against Espanyol and Sevilla.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand is backing Liverpool FC to complete another memorable comeback in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday night.

“I can’t wait. It will be a great atmosphere,” Ferdinand told BT Sport.

“The experience of last season [beating Barcelona] and the atmosphere that Anfield creates, you can’t bet against Liverpool.

“They’re team that know how to win. They can win ugly, they can pull it back and drag a result back.

“They have the experience last season of coming back from a position where everybody thought they were out. I think they have a huge, huge chance.”

Liverpool FC lost 3-0 to FC Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final at Camp Nou last season before a 4-0 home win at Anfield secured their passage to the final.

The Merseyside outfit have reached the Champions League final in the last two seasons, losing 3-1 to Real Madrid in 2018 before a 2-0 victory over Spurs last term.

Liverpool FC will take on Everton at Goodison Park on Monday night before the Reds could win the Premier League title against Crystal Palace on Saturday 21 March.

