Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp will ‘expect a lot more’ from Naby Keita

Naby Keita (Photo: Naby Keita / Instagram)

Jurgen Klopp will “expect a lot more” from Naby Keita in a Liverpool FC shirt next season, according to reporter James Pearce.

The 25-year-old midfielder has struggled to produce consistent form for the Reds this season and he has only started four games in the Premier League this term.

Keita has scored two goals and made one assist in all competitions for Liverpool FC this term, and he has only started nine games in all competitions for the Merseyside outfit.

The Guinea international has been struggling with a string of persistent injury problems but he will be hoping to put those behind him next season as he looks to establish himself as a regular in the Liverpool FC team.

Now, The Athletic reporter Pearce claims that Klopp is not looking to strengthen in the midfield position – but he feels the Reds boss will be hoping to see a lot more from Keita next term.

Speaking in an interview with The Athletic, Pearce said: “I don’t think [strengthening in] midfield is a priority for Klopp.

“He’s losing [Adam] Lallana but I can see [Curtis] Jones playing a bigger role. The manager will also expect a lot more from Keita.”

Liverpool FC are currently leading the way at the top of the Premier League table and are two wins away from securing the title.

They are scheduled to return to Premier League action on 2 May with a trip to north London to take on Arsenal.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip