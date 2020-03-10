‘Heroic’: BBC Sport pundit talks up Liverpool FC star after Bournemouth win

James Milner (Photo: LFC TV / Screen grab)

Garth Crooks heaped praise on James Milner after the veteran Liverpool FC star produced a brilliant clearance during the Reds’ 2-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

The 34-year-old produced an acrobatic goal-line clearance to keep the score at 2-1 as Jurgen Klopp’s men bounced back to winning ways in the Premier League in front of their home fans at Anfield.

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane wrapped up the three points for the Reds after Callum Wilson had put the Cherries ahead in the ninth minute on Merseyside.

Milner has been a solid presence in the Liverpool FC team this season, and the former Leeds United star has scored two goals and made two assists in 18 Premier League games, although he has only started seven of those.

Former Spurs striker Crooks was highly impressed by Milner’s performance as he picked him in his team of the week.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said of Milner: “Bournemouth started the weekend in the bottom three and by the end of it they were still there – thanks to James Milner.

“The Liverpool captain was heroic as he produced what was arguably the clearance of the season.

“I said after Liverpool’s defeat against Watford that the Reds could not afford to be without Jordan Henderson and Milner at the same time and so it proved. Milner was also responsible for a headed clearance that stopped Nathan Ake, who had another impressive performance, from stealing a point.

“Jurgen Klopp has quickly reinstated Milner at the expense of Andy Robertson, who has been outstanding this season but desperately needs a rest.”

Liverpool FC are in Champions League action on Wednesday night when they take on Atletico Madrid in the return leg of their last-16 tie at Anfield, having lost the first leg 1-0 in Spain last month.

