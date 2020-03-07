Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Bournemouth

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to return to winning ways against Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds have lost three of their last four games in all competitions to hit their first difficult patch of the season.

Liverpool FC lost 3-0 to Premier League strugglers Watford at Vicarage Road last weekend to end their 45-game unbeaten run in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp’s side exited the FA Cup at the fifth-round stage on Tuesday night following a 2-0 loss to bitter rivals Chelsea FC.

Liverpool FC are still 22 points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League title race despite their recent setback.

Bournemouth played out a 2-2 draw with Chelsea FC at the Vitality Stadium last weekend after Marcos Alonso’s late equaliser denied the Cherries.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson believes the Reds will ease to a straightforward win against Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

“At the moment, all we are hearing is ‘oooh they are losing games’, ‘people have worked them out’ and ‘they are not as good as we thought’,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“So Liverpool might have something to prove against Bournemouth – and they will using their strongest team, playing at their usual intensity.

“That is why I think the Reds will win, but I am expecting Bournemouth to give this a good go.

“The main reason I think Liverpool will score some goals is because I can’t see the Cherries parking the bus – I don’t think that approach works for them.

“The first 20 minutes of this game will be crucial. If Bournemouth start well they might begin to believe they can get something.

“If it is the Reds who are top early on, then Eddie Howe’s side are going to need some luck to get something out of the game.”

Liverpool FC lost 1-0 to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash to start their poor run of form.

Klopp’s side will have the chance to overturn the deficit when the Reds take on Atletico in the second leg at Anfield on Wednesday.

Liverpool FC haven’t won the Premier League title but have finished in second place in 2002, 2009, 2014 and 2018.

