Jordan Henderson issues Liverpool FC rallying cry ahead of Everton clash

Jordan Henderson has told his Liverpool FC team-mates not to dwell on their Champions League exit at the hands of Atletico Madrid as they prepare for their showdown with Everton next week.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were dumped out of the Champions League on Wednesday night after Atletico Madrid sealed a 3-2 win over the Reds at Anfield to knock out the holders and book their spot in the quarter-finals of Europe’s elite club competition.

The result means that Liverpool FC are now left playing for just the Premier League title after they were knocked out of the FA Cup by Chelsea FC last week.

Next up for the Reds is a trip to face local rivals Everton in the Merseyside derby on Monday night as they look to take a step closer towards winning the Premier League title.

And Reds captain Henderson has told his team-mates not to focus too much on their defeat by Atletico as they prepare for their trip to Goodison Park next week.

Henderson is quoted as saying by the Daily Mail: “Tonight and tomorrow it will not feel nice, but we’ve got to use it and finish the season well.

“We’ve got the derby next, so that’s what the focus needs to turn to very quickly.”

He added: “Obviously we’re really disappointed. The performance overall was very good.

“We put into the game everything and we’re bitterly disappointed. We’re going to be disappointed with the goals we conceded.

“We’ve experienced it over the last few years, you need to be fully focused at all times. Any mistakes can cost you.

“We’re really disappointed with the result overall. We’ve got to take it on the chin.”

Liverpool FC are just two wins from clinching the Premier League title as things stand.

