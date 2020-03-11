Jurgen Klopp raves about ‘outstanding’ Liverpool FC star

Mohamed Salah (Photo: Screengrab)

Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on the “outstanding” Mohamed Salah after the Liverpool FC forward scored his 20th goal of the season at the weekend.

The 27-year-old is widely regarded as one of European football’s top attacking talents and he has been in superb form for the Reds this term and in recent campaigns.

Salah has scored 20 goals and has made eight assists in all competitions for the Reds so far this term, and this marks the third season in a row in which the forward has reached the 20-goal mark.

That makes him the first Liverpool FC player to do so since Michael Owen back in the 2002-03 campaign.

Salah will now be hoping to help Liverpool FC end the season with as many trophies as possible, and Klopp has revealed his delight at the way the Egypt forward has been performing.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Liverpool FC’s website after the 2-1 win over Bournemouth on Saturday, Klopp said: “I don’t think he needed that goal to do that, but it helps obviously that people [will] remember you.

“Incredibly important goal, a super performance – a really, really good game of Mo.

“He is an outstanding striker, a world-class striker. It’s really nice, I’m really happy for him that he reached that mark and I think Sadio [Mane] has the chance to do similar stuff. That would be really cool.

“We need the boys because with all the good stuff you can do on the pitch, in the end you need somebody to finish it off and very often, thank God, it was Mo.”

Liverpool FC will return to Champions League action on Wednesday night when they host Atletico Madrid in the return leg of their last-16 tie, having lost the first game 1-0 in Spain last month.

The Reds are currently just two wins away from clinching the Premier League title.

