Jurgen Klopp gives Liverpool FC injury update on Joe Gomez ahead of Chelsea FC clash

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Joe Gomez was struggling with a minor injury that kept him sidelined for Liverpool FC’s 3-0 loss at Watford on Saturday night.

The England international was replaced by Dejan Lovren in the heart of the Liverpool FC defence for their first Premier League defeat of the 2019-20 season.

Liverpool FC slumped to their first loss in 45 games after goals from Ismaila Sarr and Troy Deeney secured a resounding 3-0 home win for relegation strugglers Watford.

Unsurprisingly, some Reds supporters pointed to Gomez’s absence as a reason behind their defeat given his formidable defensive partnership with Van Dijk this term.

Speaking at his post-match media conference about Gomez’s absence for the trip to Watford on Saturday evening, Klopp explained the England defender was struggling with a small problem.

“No, [not serious]. He felt a little bit and that’s enough – we have two more centre-halves in the squad and we have to use the quality we have,” Klopp said.

On Naby Keita’s status, Klopp added: “Oxlade obviously looked really lively and fresh, it was not a decision against Ox before the [West Ham United] game – we thought Naby would make absolute sense.

“This time, we think this line-up makes sense. Hopefully we can show that.”

Liverpool FC will make the trip to bitter rivals Chelsea FC in the FA Cup fifth round at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night with a place in the quarter-final draw up for grabs.

The Reds have conceded 20 goals in 28 games in the Premier League this term, although five of those goals have come in their last two games.

Liverpool FC will host Bournemouth at Anfield in their next Premier League game on Saturday afternoon.

Klopp’s side are still sitting 22 points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table.

