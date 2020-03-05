Adam Lallana: What Jurgen Klopp told Liverpool FC players after Chelsea FC loss

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Adam Lallana has revealed what Jurgen Klopp told his Liverpool FC players after Tuesday night’s 2-0 loss to Chelsea FC in the FA Cup fifth round.

Liverpool FC missed out on a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals following Chelsea FC’s comfortable win against the Premier League leaders in west London.

Willian broke the deadlock in the first half when the Brazil international’s shot was parried into the net by Adrian, who started ahead of number one goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Ross Barkley doubled the home side’s lead in the second half with a superb solo goal to end Liverpool FC’s hopes of completing the treble under Klopp this term.

Liverpool FC have lost three of their last four games in all competitions to end their hopes of completing an unbeaten season and winning the FA Cup for the first time since 2006.

Lallana lifted the lid on what Klopp had to say about Liverpool FC’s exit in the dressing room on Tuesday night.

“’You come to places like this and if you’re not 100 per cent on it and there are little errors here and there, you’re going to get punished.’ We know that,” Lallana told Liverpool FC’s website when asked what Klopp said after the game.

“All you can do is react and luckily there’s another game in three days and then obviously the Atletico game is another big game. There are big games around the corner.”

Liverpool FC will be looking to get back to winning ways against Bournemouth at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds haven’t won the Premier League title in their history but have finished in second place on four different occasions.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip