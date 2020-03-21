Andy Robertson names ex-Man United man as all-time favourite player

Liverpool FC star Andy Robertson also mentions two Premier League greats when asked for his heroes growing up during a Twitter Q&A

The Sport Review staff
Saturday 21 March 2020
Andy Robertson
Andy Robertson (Photo: LFC TV / Screen grab)

Andy Robertson has named Liverpool FC icon Steven Gerrard and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry as his Premier League heroes before revealing an ex-Manchester United player as his all-time favourite player.

The Scotland international has proven a popular figure with Liverpool FC supporters since his move to the Anfield side from Hull City in an £8m deal in the 2017 summer transfer window.

Robertson required six months or so to establish himself as Jurgen Klopp’s starting left-back ahead of Spanish defender Alberto Moreno and vice-captain James Milner.

The 26-year-old is now considered one of the best left-backs in the Premier League thanks to his assists, crossing ability and defensive capabilities in the Liverpool FC team.

Robertson was part of the Liverpool FC team that won the Champions League last season thanks to a 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Madrid showpiece.

The Scottish defender secured his place in Liverpool FC history alongside the great teams of the past that have won the European Cup, including Rafael Benitez’s side in 2005.

Asked during a Q&A on Twitter on Thursday to name his Premier League heroes, Robertson replied: “Thierry Henry or Steven Gerrard”.

While his Premier League heroes were Gerrard and Henry, Robertson named a former Manchester United player when asked to name his favourite player of all-time.

He wrote: “Can we mention Henrik Larsson again?? Of course we can!”

Of course, Robertson’s appreciation of Larsson is a nod to his prolific performances for the left-back’s boyhood club Celtic rather than Manchester United.

Robertson has scored one goal and has made seven assists in 28 games in the Premier League this term.

