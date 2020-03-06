Andy Robertson issues Liverpool FC rallying cry ahead of Bournemouth clash

Andy Robertson (Photo: LFC TV / Screen grab)

Andy Robertson wants to see Liverpool FC respond to their recent setbacks against Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds have lost three of their last four games in all competitions as their impressive season threatens to unravel.

Liverpool FC’s poor run started with a 1-0 loss to La Liga side Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash in Spain last month.

The Reds lost their first Premier League game of the season at Vicarage Road on Saturday evening after a resounding 3-0 defeat by relegation candidates Watford.

Liverpool FC then slumped to a 2-0 loss to Chelsea FC in the FA Cup fifth round to exit the competition, which the Merseyside outfit haven’t won since 2006.

Jurgen Klopp’s side still have a 22-point lead at the top of the Premier League table and require four victories from their remaining 10 games to win the title.

Robertson has urged Liverpool FC to bounce back from some poor performances and results against Bournemouth on Saturday lunchtime.

“We’ve not been good enough, for one,” Robertson told Sky Sports, as quoted by Metro. “The games have been different. Against Watford we weren’t at the races. Today in spells we were and the last half an hour we weren’t.

“Against Atletico I thought we played well, to be honest, but they defended excellently.

“These are things, different games have come with different things, but at the end of the day we’ve been beat three of the last four and that needs to change.

“People keep on saying we’re going to be Premier League champions, but we’re not, we’re not champions just now and we believe that we’re still a wee bit off it.

“We need four wins and that’s not guaranteed.

“We need to get back on it, we need to get back to winning ways, we need to get back to performing well, first and foremost, and hopefully that starts on Saturday.”

Liverpool FC are looking to win their first-ever Premier League title this season after finishing in second spot in 2002, 2009, 2014 and 2018.

The Reds will host Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their last-16 tie at Anfield next Wednesday as they look to overturn a 1-0 deficit.

