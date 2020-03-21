Andy Robertson: The Liverpool FC star I’d hate to play against

Virgil van Dijk (Photo: LFC TV / YouTube)

Andy Robertson has admitted that he is relieved that he doesn’t have to play against his Liverpool FC team-mate Virgil van Dijk.

The Scotland international has proven a key member of the Liverpool FC team over the past few seasons following his move from Hull City in 2017.

Robertson is a key member of Jurgen Klopp’s imperious Liverpool FC defence, marshalled by the reigning PFA player of the year Van Dijk.

Liverpool FC are on course to finish with the best defensive record for the second successive season, having conceded 21 times in 29 games.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have been in prolific form for Liverpool FC this season, causing problems to most Premier League defences.

However, Robertson named a defender rather than one of Klopp’s devastating forwards when asked by a Twitter user to name the team-mate that he’s glad he doesn’t have to play against.

Responding to the question during a Q&A on Twitter, Robertson wrote:

“Virgil! He’d head all my crosses clear!”

Although Robertson is glad he doesn’t have to play the Liverpool FC centre-half at his peak, the pair did come up against each other during their respective stints at Celtic and Dunfermline.

Robertson and his Liverpool FC team-mates are sitting 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

