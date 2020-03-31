‘You have to be fair’: Ilkay Gundogan sends title message to Liverpool FC

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Ilkay Gundogan says it’s only fair to award Liverpool FC the Premier League title if the season is cut short due to coronavirus.

The Reds are sitting 25 points ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League title race following an outstanding campaign by Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Liverpool FC require two victories to get their hands on the trophy, having beaten every team in the Premier League already this season.

However, the Premier League is currently suspended until at least 30 April, with speculation rife that the top flight will be postponed further amid the virus outbreak.

There’s doubt surrounding whether the Premier League season will even be completed given the spread of Covid-19 around the country.

Manchester City midfielder Gundogan believes Liverpool FC deserve to be awarded the Premier League title if the top-flight season can’t be finished.

“For me, that would be OK, yes,” Gundogan told German media outlet ZDF.

“You have to be fair as a sportsperson.”

He continued: “There are different opinions. For clubs who have had a very good season, it obviously wouldn’t be nice if it was cancelled now,” he said.

“On the other hand, for clubs who aren’t doing as well and are maybe in the relegation places, an abandonment would obviously suit them.”

Liverpool FC are on the cusp of winning their first-ever Premier League title after an impressive campaign for Klopp’s men.

The Reds have only lost one game in 29 outings after a shock 3-0 defeat by Watford at Vicarage Road last month.

Liverpool FC have finished in second place in the Premier League table on four occasions.

The Reds ended up behind Manchester City last season despite collecting 97 points.

Liverpool FC won their sixth European crown last term thanks to a 2-0 win over Tottenham.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip