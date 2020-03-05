Jamie Carragher sends message to Liverpool FC ahead of Bournemouth clash

Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher is hoping that Liverpool FC can bounce back against Bournemouth following their FA Cup fifth-round exit at Chelsea FC on Tuesday night.

Liverpool FC were looking to return to winning ways against Chelsea FC following a surprise 3-0 loss to relegation candidates Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday evening.

Jurgen Klopp made a number of changes to the Liverpool FC team for the FA Cup clash, including the decision to start second-choice goalkeeper Adrian ahead of Alisson Becker.

The Spanish goalkeeper fumbled Willian’s shot into his own net to help Chelsea FC make the breakthrough in the 13th minute of the fifth-round tie at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool FC dominated possession but the Premier League leaders were denied three times in quick succession by out-of-favour Chelsea FC shot-stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga in the second half.

Former Everton midfielder Ross Barkley sealed a place in the quarter-final draw in the 64th minute with a brilliant solo goal to inflict upon Liverpool FC a third defeat in four games in all competitions.

Liverpool FC went on a similar run in late February and early March last term before the Reds were 3-0 winners against Bournemouth to kick-start their campaign.

Sky Sports pundit Carragher is hoping that Liverpool FC’s clash against Bournemouth in Saturday’s early kick-off can have a similar effect on the rest of the season for the Reds.

Carragher wrote on Twitter: “Disappointing result for the Reds, but a much better performance than Watford. Chelsea deserved their win & Billy Gilmour was brilliant!

“Bournemouth at home last season gave the team a lift after a run of poor results, same again Saturday please! #CHELIV.”

Liverpool FC are 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

