Jamie Carragher questions Jurgen Klopp about ‘strange’ Liverpool FC decision

Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher has questioned Jurgen Klopp about his “strange” decision to start Dejan Lovren in Liverpool FC’s 3-0 loss at Watford on Saturday evening.

The Reds boss named the Croatia international in his starting XI alongside Virgil van Dijk in the absence of Joe Gomez through injury for the trip to Vicarage Road.

Joel Matip initially started the season as Klopp’s preferred centre-half partner for Van Dijk before Lovren replaced the Cameroonian defender following is injury in December.

Gomez capitalised on an injury to Lovren in mid-December to rekindle his partnership with Van Dijk that had worked so well in the opening four months of the 2018-19 season.

The pair helped Liverpool FC to keep nine clean sheets in 11 games before the England international missed Saturday’s 3-0 defeat by relegation candidates Watford.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher admitted he was worried about the Reds when he saw Lovren named in Klopp’s starting XI before kick-off in the English capital.

“I don’t think many people did see it coming. Listen, I’m not being clever after, I thought it would be a tough game for Liverpool,” Carragher told Sky Sports News.

“I didn’t think they’d get beat, but I thought it could be a draw and they’d maybe drop points, because I’ve been impressed, really impressed, with Watford under Nigel Pearson since he came in.

“And his first game was actually at Anfield and I think I said on social media yesterday that the two toughest games Liverpool have had in the Premier League were against Watford, the one at Anfield and the one [on Saturday night].

“But you have to look at it defensively and Liverpool weren’t right. I mean, the decision of the manager playing Lovren, I think everyone felt before the game that was a strange one.

“He didn’t perform great. You never want to pick individuals out but it was a really poor performance from him, alongside the normally fantastic Virgil van Dijk who wasn’t himself also.

“So there’s a slight worry there, because certainly if you look towards Atletico Madrid, Liverpool can’t afford to concede a goal at Anfield.”

Liverpool FC will have the chance to return to form when the Reds take on Chelsea FC in the FA Cup fifth round at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

The Reds will host Bournemouth in their next Premier League game at Anfield on Saturday afternoon in a bid to return to winning ways.

