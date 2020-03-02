Jamie Carragher sends message to Liverpool FC fans after Watford setback

Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher says Watford’s 3-0 win against Liverpool FC proves how strong the Premier League is this season.

The Reds suffered a comprehensive defeat by the relegation candidates at Vicarage Road on Saturday evening to bring to an end their impressive 44-game unbeaten run in the English top flight.

Watford forward Ismaila Sarr caused the Liverpool FC defence problems throughout Saturday evening’s Premier League clash and the Senegal international was rewarded with two goals.

Sarr scored twice in seven second-half minutes to put the home side in control of the game, before Watford captain Troy Deeney capitalised on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s error to secure three points.

Liverpool FC were 2-0 winners against Watford at Anfield back in December but the Hornets proved difficult opponents in their first game under Nigel Pearson.

Former Reds defender Carragher has been impressed with how Watford have performed against the Premier League leaders twice this season despite their relegation woes.

Carragher wrote on Twitter: “Watford have given @LFC their two toughest games of the season. They were bottom when they came to Anfield & 2nd bottom today. It just shows how strong the @premierleague is this season 😉 #WATLIV.”

Liverpool FC will return to the English capital on Tuesday night for the FA Cup fifth-round tie against Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge.

The Reds will welcome Bournemouth to Anfield in their next Premier League game on Saturday lunchtime.

Liverpool FC’s second leg against Atletico Madrid in their Champions League last-16 clash will take place at Anfield on Wednesday 11 March.

