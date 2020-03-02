‘We can play free football again’: Jurgen Klopp reacts to Liverpool FC’s 3-0 loss at Watford

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool FC can play “free football” again after their unbeaten run came to an end at Watford on Saturday evening.

The Reds suffered a resounding 3-0 loss to relegation strugglers Watford to bring to an end their 44-game unbeaten run in the Premier League.

Liverpool FC’s sequence of games without defeat was halted five games short of Arsenal’s record that Arsene Wenger’s Invincibles set in 2004.

Senegal international Ismaila Sarr scored twice and Troy Deeney polished off an impressive home victory for the London side on Saturday evening.

Liverpool FC are still 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, although Manchester City have a game in hand over their title rivals.

Speaking at his post-match media conference at Vicarage Road, Klopp explained why he felt unburdened by Liverpool FC’s first defeat in 45 games.

“I don’t think you can break records because you want to break records,” Klopp said.

“You break records because you are 100 per cent focused on each step you have to do, whatever record it is – a marathon or whatever – and for that you have to perform.

“The boys performed and that’s why we won the games, but tonight we were not good enough and that’s not now a plus for me that I think in history, when they look back in 500 years and will say ‘Liverpool nearly did it’.

“That’s not my main concern, you cannot change that and it was always clear, sometime we would lose a game. We didn’t wait for it, but it was clear it would happen – we didn’t think about it, but we knew it would happen and tonight it happened.

“Now I see it rather positive because the closer you come to these records… I am not bothered, but I am not sure how other people think about it, so now on we can play free football again, we don’t have to defend or try to get a record, we can just try to win football games again and that is what we will do.”

Liverpool FC will look to bounce back against Chelsea FC in the FA Cup fifth round at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

The Reds will host Bournemouth in the Premier League next weekend at Anfield before they host Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on Wednesday 11 March.

Liverpool FC haven’t won the Premier League title but have finished in second place in 2002, 2009, 2014 and 2018.

