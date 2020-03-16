Coronavirus: Man United to boost Liverpool FC’s title hopes – report

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are set to get a boost in their hopes of being crowned Premier League champions by bitter rivals Manchester United, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that Premier League bosses are set to ask top-flight clubs to vote on the potential options open to them with regards to fate of the 2019-20 season.

The same article states that the Premier League are set to put forward a number of potential solutions, including completing the campaign once the Covid-19 crisis is over.

According to the same story, Manchester United are keen to finish the 38-game season, with a place in the Champions League up for grabs following their impressive form in recent months.

The Daily Mirror go on to add that this scenario would suit Liverpool FC, who are just two games away from getting their hands on a first-ever Premier League trophy.

The report also claims, however, that a lot will depend on Uefa’s decisions about Euro 2020, the Champions League and the Europa League.

Liverpool FC are sitting 25 points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League title race following their incredible campaign under German head coach Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds had only lost one game in the top-flight campaign before the Premier League was suspended until 4 April due to the coronavirus outbreak.

