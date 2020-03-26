‘Always in my heart’: Raheem Sterling sends message to Liverpool FC fans

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling (Photo: Screen grab / Sky Sports)

Raheem Sterling says he will always love Liverpool FC for the role the Reds played in the development of his career.

The England international is one of the most influential players at Liverpool FC’s title rivals Manchester City under their Spanish head coach Pep Guardiola.

Sterling has scored 59 times in 155 games in the Premier League over the past four-and-a-half seasons since his controversial move to Manchester City from Liverpool FC.

The 25-year-old opted to quit Liverpool FC at the end of the 2014-15 season, just 12 months after he played a key role in their bid to win a first Premier League title.

Sterling has received a hostile welcome back to Anfield when the England man has returned with Manchester City given the circumstances surrounding his transfer.

However, the Manchester City star has revealed that he still has a soft spot for Liverpool FC given the role that the six-time European champions played in his career.

“Would I ever go back to Liverpool? To be honest with you, I love Liverpool,” Sterling is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“Don’t get it twisted, they are always in my heart, do you know what I mean?

“It’s a team that (has) done a lot for me growing up.”

Sterling scored nine goals in 33 games as Liverpool FC finished in second place in the Premier League title race in 2013-14.

The Manchester City forward has won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and three League Cup crowns since his move to The Etihad.

Manchester City are 25 points behind Liverpool FC in the title race.

