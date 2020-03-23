Rio Ferdinand replies when asked if Liverpool FC star is better than Patrice Evra

Andy Robertson (Photo: LFC TV / Screen grab)

Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Manchester United legend Patrice Evra is a “better player” than Liverpool FC left-back Andy Robertson.

The Scotland international has established himself as the Premier League’s best left-back over the past two seasons following his extraordinarily consistent performances in the Liverpool FC team.

Robertson has also contributed 18 assists since the start of the 2018-19 Premier League season, while the former Hull defender has scored one goal for the Reds.

The 26-year-old was a key member of the Liverpool FC team that reached successive Champions League finals, winning 2-0 against Tottenham Hotspur last June.

Robertson can join some great title-winning left-backs such as Evra, Denis Irwin and Ashley Cole if Liverpool FC go on to win the Premier League this season.

Asked during a Q&A on Instagram live who he rated as a superior left-back out of Evra and Robertson, former Manchester United defender Ferdinand replied:

“I’ve got to go with Evra, Evra is a better player.

“He’s quicker, stronger. In between the boxes Evra is better as well, can play and move, gets in behind people.

“He didn’t have as many assists as someone like Robertson, but he scored more.

“He was a better 1v1 defender, but Robertson is top drawer, don’t get me wrong.”

Evra won five Premier League titles, the Champions League and three League Cups during his eight-year stint at the 20-time English champions.

The former France defender scored 10 times in 379 games in all competitions.

Robertson has scored two goals and made 23 assists in 86 games since his £6m move to Liverpool FC from Hull City in the 2017 summer transfer window.

