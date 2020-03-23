Rio Ferdinand replies when asked if Liverpool FC star is better than Patrice Evra

Rio Ferdinand is asked whether Liverpool FC's Andy Robertson is better than Man United legend Patrice Evra

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Monday 23 March 2020, 07:00 UK
Andy Robertson
Andy Robertson (Photo: LFC TV / Screen grab)

Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Manchester United legend Patrice Evra is a “better player” than Liverpool FC left-back Andy Robertson.

The Scotland international has established himself as the Premier League’s best left-back over the past two seasons following his extraordinarily consistent performances in the Liverpool FC team.

Robertson has also contributed 18 assists since the start of the 2018-19 Premier League season, while the former Hull defender has scored one goal for the Reds.

The 26-year-old was a key member of the Liverpool FC team that reached successive Champions League finals, winning 2-0 against Tottenham Hotspur last June.

Robertson can join some great title-winning left-backs such as Evra, Denis Irwin and Ashley Cole if Liverpool FC go on to win the Premier League this season.

Asked during a Q&A on Instagram live who he rated as a superior left-back out of Evra and Robertson, former Manchester United defender Ferdinand replied:

“I’ve got to go with Evra, Evra is a better player.

“He’s quicker, stronger. In between the boxes Evra is better as well, can play and move, gets in behind people.

“He didn’t have as many assists as someone like Robertson, but he scored more.

“He was a better 1v1 defender, but Robertson is top drawer, don’t get me wrong.”

Evra won five Premier League titles, the Champions League and three League Cups during his eight-year stint at the 20-time English champions.

The former France defender scored 10 times in 379 games in all competitions.

Robertson has scored two goals and made 23 assists in 86 games since his £6m move to Liverpool FC from Hull City in the 2017 summer transfer window.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Romelu Lukaku
Romelu Lukaku: What I really think about Man United this season
Bruno Fernandes
Man United told 24-year-old could have similar impact to Bruno Fernandes
Romelu Lukaku
Romelu Lukaku: What I really think about Man United this season
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Kieran Tierney sends Arsenal warning to Bukayo Saka
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Paul Ince: This is the signing Man United must make this summer
Frank Lampard
Reporter reveals Chelsea FC’s preferred striker signing this summer
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Roland Garros
A vital hint of unity emerges from troubled week for tennis community
Paul Merson
Paul Merson tells Man United to sign quality Arsenal star this summer
Bruno Fernandes
Dimitar Berbatov: What I really think of Bruno Fernandes at Man United
ScoopDragon Football News Network