Rio Ferdinand compares 21-year-old Liverpool FC star to Brazil legend

Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand has compared Liverpool FC starlet Trent Alexander-Arnold to Brazil legend Cafu.

The Reds full-back has been one of Liverpool FC’s standout players in the Premier League and the Champions League this season.

Alexander-Arnold has provided one of Liverpool FC’s biggest attacking threats down the right side of the team consistently throughout the campaign.

The 21-year-old has scored one goal and has made 12 assists in the Premier League this season, creating more goals than any other player in the Liverpool FC team.

In fact, Alexander-Arnold is leading the assists charts in the Premier League, which is remarkable considering the England international is a full-back.

The Liverpool FC defender impressed in the first half of Liverpool FC’s 3-2 loss to Atletico Madrid at Anfield earlier in March with a devastating performance in the opening 45 minutes.

Asked about Alexander-Arnold during his Q&A on Instagram Live on Saturday, Ferdinand compared the English star to Cafu:

“Trent Alexander, I saw him against Atletico Madrid at Anfield. If any kid right-back wants to watch a player in today’s modern game play right-back, get that 45-minute clip.

“The way he controlled the game from right-back, the last person I’ve seen do something like that is maybe Cafu.

“He played every pass in the book; outside of the boot, crossfield fade, sprayed it far and wide across the pitch, whipped it behind the defence. He done everything.

“Trent is an absolute mad footballer, I don’t care what anyone says, he plays for Liverpool and I don’t care, the kid can play.”

Alexander-Arnold has netted four times and has made 25 assists in the past three seasons in the Premier League since his establishing himself as a key member of Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Liverpool FC missed out on the chance to reach a third successive Champions League final following their 3-2 loss to Atletico at Anfield after a 1-0 defeat in the first leg in Madrid.

