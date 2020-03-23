Rio Ferdinand picks between Liverpool FC’s Virgil van Dijk and Man United legend

Virgil van Dijk (Photo: EA Sports)

Rio Ferdinand says he would still opt for Nemanja Vidic over Virgil van Dijk despite admitting that he is a big admirer of the Liverpool FC defender.

The Netherlands international has established himself as the best centre-half in the Premier League since his move to Liverpool FC in January 2018.

Van Dijk’s £75m transfer fee to move from Southampton initially attracted some criticism as the Reds set a new world record for a defender.

However, the 28-year-old had an immediate impact on the Liverpool FC team, leading them to the Champions League final in June 2018.

Although the Reds lost to Real Madrid in the Kiev showpiece, Liverpool FC got their hands on the Champions League trophy 12 months later.

Van Dijk is the reigning PFA player of the year after having helped Liverpool FC finish with the best defensive record and most clean sheets last term despite ending up a point behind Manchester City in the title race.

Asked during a Q&A on Instagram Live to pick between Van Dijk and Vidic, former Manchester United defender Ferdinand said:

“Prime Van Dijk or prime Vidic? Ooooh, good question!

“I’ve got to go with Vidic because he was my partner, man. He was my partner. He covered my back and I covered his. That was it.

“I love Van Dijk, don’t get me wrong. I love him. Best defender in the world now, definitely.

“I’d love to have seen him play in our time, seen what he was about. That would have been interesting. But top player.”

Vidic forged a brilliant centre-half partnership with Ferdinand for nine seasons under Sir Alex Ferguson.

The pair helped Manchester United to win five Premier League titles, the Champions League and three League Cups.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip